Mar 16, 2022 / 08:20PM GMT
Carter Lewis Gould - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Good afternoon. Welcome to the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Carter Gould, senior biopharma analyst here at Barclays. I am pleased to welcome Gossamer Bio to the stage.
Gossamer has got a catalyst-filled 2022 with a UC readout coming up in the not-too-distant future, and some PAH data potentially in the back half of the year. We've got a number of people from the company today.
We've got Bryan Giraudo, COO, CFO. You've got another title every other quarter. Richard Aranda, CMO; and Robert Roscigno, who runs the PAH program. Guys, thank you very much for joining us today.
Bryan Giraudo - Gossamer Bio, Inc. - COO & CFO
Thank you for having us, Carter. And thanks to the Barclays organization. Great to be back in person.
Carter Lewis Gould - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Maybe before we get started, Bryan, I might just ask you to make just a couple of opening comments around the comp
Gossamer Bio Inc at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
Mar 16, 2022 / 08:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...