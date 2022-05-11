May 11, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
Geoffrey Christopher Meacham - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst
Welcome to the second day of the Bank of America Healthcare Conference. I'm Geoff Meacham. I'm the senior biopharma analyst here, and we're thrilled to have Gossamer Bio, and on stage with me is Faheem Hasnain, who is Chairman and CEO; and Richard Aranda, who's not Chief Marketing Officer.
Faheem Hasnain - Gossamer Bio, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Chairman
Although I think you would like that.
Geoffrey Christopher Meacham - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst
Yes, exactly.
Richard Aranda - Gossamer Bio, Inc. - Chief Medical Officer
It's an upgrade.
Questions and Answers:Geoffrey Christopher Meacham - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst
Exactly. Let's kick it off then Faheem with sort of a bigger picture. So when you guys founded Gossamer the idea was to have different therapeutic areas and dif