Faheem Hasnain - Gossamer Bio, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Chairman



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. We're here today to discuss a critical milestone in Gossamer and seralutinib history, the positive topline results of the Phase II TORREY study in patients with PAH, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.



Most of you have, no doubt, seen the press release we issued this morning announcing our topline results and we're looking forward to diving into the data a bit further with you on the call today.



We'll be making forward-looking statements on this call, and I encourage you to read through the details on the slide.



Now with us from the Gossamer team, we have Dr. Richard Aranda, our Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Rob Roscigno, the clinical lead of the seralutinib program