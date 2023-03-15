Mar 15, 2023 / 07:05PM GMT
Carter Lewis Gould - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Okay. Good afternoon, and welcome to day 2 of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Carter Gould, senior biopharma analyst here at Barclays. I am pleased to welcome Gossamer Bio to the stage. Joining us from the company is Bryan Giraudo, CFO and COO; as well as Rob Roscigno, VP of Clinical Development. Guys, thank you very much for joining us today.
Bryan Giraudo - Gossamer Bio, Inc. - COO & CFO
Great to be here. And as always, thanks for the invitation.
Carter Lewis Gould - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Bryan, I don't know if you want to make some opening comments, or we can just kind of jump into Q&A.
Bryan Giraudo - Gossamer Bio, Inc. - COO & CFO
I think real quickly -- I think it's a very exciting time for Gossamer, our friends at Merck's, data with sotatercept. It really is heralding a new era in the treatment of PAH. And we are, one, very impres
Mar 15, 2023 / 07:05PM GMT
