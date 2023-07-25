Jul 25, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Bryan Giraudo - Gossamer Bio, Inc. - COO & CFO



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our Seralutinib Program update discussion about PROSERA's Phase III design and interim TORREY results. It's Bryan Giraudo with Gossamer Bio. Next slide, please. Wanted everyone to remember the -- our forward-looking statements that the comments we'll be making today will be contained in our SEC public disclosures and the rest, but also know that we are making forward-looking statements about the future of the PROSERA study at Gossamer, and those can be only relied on for a period of time.



With that said, let me turn it over to Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder, Faheem Hasnain to kick off our presentation. Faheem?



Faheem Hasnain - Gossamer Bio, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Chairman



Yes. Thanks, Bryan, and thanks to all of you for joining us on this call. Along with myself and Bryan today, we have other people from Gossamer, Richard Aranda, who's our Chief Medical Officer; Rob Roscigno, VP Clinical Development. He heads up developm