Dec 18, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gossamer Bio TORREY OLE update. I will now turn the call over to Bryan Giraudo.



Bryan Giraudo Gossamer Bio Inc-COO&CFO



Thank you, operator, and good morning. Thank you all for joining us as we go through this exciting update on the TORREY OLE data. Please note that certain information discussed on the call today is covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. We caution listeners that during this call, Gossamer management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business. These looking statements are qualified by the statements contained in Gossamer's news releases and SEC filings, including in the annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. This conference call also contains time-sensitive information that may be accurate for only a limited period of time. Gossame