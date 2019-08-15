Q2 2019 Gulf Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Helen Xu - Gulf Resources, Inc. - IR Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and good evening to those you who join us from China, and we'd like to welcome all of you to Gulf Resources' Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Helen, the IR Director. Our CFO of the company, Mr. Min Li, will also join this call today. I will be offering translation of his comments for the company's operating results during the Q&A section.



I would like to remind you to all our business that in this call, certain management statements during the call will contain forward-looking information about Gulf Resources, Inc. and its subsidiaries, business and products within the meaning of Rule 175 under Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities