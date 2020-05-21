Q1 2020 Gulf Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Gulf Resources 2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I'll now turn the conference over to Helen Xu. Please go ahead, Helen.



Helen Xu - Gulf Resources, Inc. - IR Director



Okay. Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and good evening to all of you joining us from China. And we'd like to welcome all of you to Gulf Resources First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Helen, the IR Director. Our CEO of the company, Mr. Xiaobin Liu, is also joining us on this call today.



I'd like to remind you to all of our listeners that in this call, certain management's statements during the call will contain forward-looking statements about Gulf Resources Incorporation (sic) [Gulf Resources, Inc.] and its subsidiaries business and products within the meaning of Rule 175 under Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules.



Actual