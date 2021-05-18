May 18, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Gulf Resources 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Helen Xu, Director of IR.
Helen Xu - Gulf Resources, Inc. - IR Director
Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and a good evening to all those of you joining us from China. And we'd like to welcome all of you to Gulf Resources' First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.
I'm Helen Xu, the IR Director. The company's CEO, Mr. Xiaobin Liu, will also join this call today. I'd like to remind you to all of our listeners that on this call, certain management's statements during the call will contain forward-looking information about Gulf Resources Incorporation and its subsidiaries' business and products within in the meaning of Rule 175 under Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Security Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules.
Actual results may differ from
Q1 2021 Gulf Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 18, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...