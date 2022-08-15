Q2 2022 Gulf Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gulf Resources 2022 Quarter Earnings Conference. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Helen Xu. The floor is yours.



Helen Xu - Gulf Resources, Inc. - IR Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and good evening to those of you joining us from China or U.S. And we'd like to welcome all of you to Gulf Resources Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Helen Xu, the IR Director. The company CEO, Mr. Xiaobin Liu; COO, Mr. Naihui Miao, will also join this call today.



I'd like to remind you to all of our listeners that in this call certain management statements during the call will contain forward-looking statements, information about the Gulf Resources Inc. and its subsidiaries business and products within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules.



Actual results may differ from those discusse