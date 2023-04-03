Full Year 2022 Gulf Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 03, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Gulf Resources Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Helen Xu. Ma'am, you may begin.



Helen Xu - Gulf Resources, Inc. - IR Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and good evening to all those of you for joining us from China. And we'd like to welcome all of you to Gulf Resources Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call.



I am Helen Xu, the IR Director. Our CEO of the company, Mr. Xiaobin Liu, will also join this call today. I'd like to remind you to all our listeners that in this call, certain management statements during the call will contain forward-looking information about Gulf Resources Incorporation and its subsidiaries business and the products within the meaning of the Rule 175 on the Securities Act of 1933 and the Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the Safe Harbor created by those rules.



Actual results may differ from those d