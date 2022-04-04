Apr 04, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Hello, everyone, and thank you all for joining us during Lytham Partners' spring 2022 investor conference. During this presentation we welcome GSE Systems, ticker symbol of GVP. That is Golf, Victor, Peter on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange and its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Loudermilk, and Chief Financial Officer, Emmett Pepe.



We will dive into the discussion in a moment. One final item before we begin. I want to remind everyone that GSE is available for