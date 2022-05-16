Q1 2022 GSE Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the GSE Systems Inc. Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Adam Lowensteiner, Vice President at Lytham Partners. Please go ahead, sir.



Adam P. Lowensteiner - Lytham Partners, LLC - VP-New York



Thank you, Chuck. Sorry, everybody, for the delay. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review the financial results for GSE Systems for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. With us on the call representing the company today are Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO of GSE Systems; and Emmett Pepe, Chief Financial Officer of GSE Systems.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the statements made during the course of the call today may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities sector of 1934. These statements reflect current expectations considering future eve