Q4 2018 Global Water Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Yesterday, we issued our 2018 year-end financial results by press release, a copy of which is available on our website at www.gwresources.com. Speaking today is Ron Fleming, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Liebman, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Fleming will summarize the key events of the quarter, following which Mr. Liebman will review the financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018. Mr. Fleming and Mr. Liebman will be a