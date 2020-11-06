Q3 2020 Global Water Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Heather M. Krupa - Global Water Resources, Inc. - VP & Controller



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Yesterday, we issued our 2020 third quarter financial results by press release, a copy of which is available on our website at www.gwresources.com. Speaking today is Ron Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Liebman, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Krygier, Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Fleming will summarize the key operational events of our -- the quarter; Mr. Fleming will review the financial results for the quarter; and Mr. Krygier will review strategic i