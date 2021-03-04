Q4 2020 Global Water Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Heather M. Krupa - Global Water Resources, Inc. - VP & Controller



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Yesterday, we issued our 2020 year-end financial results by press release, a copy of which is available on our website at www.gwresources.com.



Speaking today is Ron Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Liebman, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Krygier, Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Fleming will summarize the key operational events of the year. Mr. Liebman will review the financial results for the year. And Mr. Krygier will review strategic initiatives and business development