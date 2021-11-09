Q3 2021 Global Water Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Joanne Ellsworth - Global Water Resources, Inc. - VP of Compliance & Regulatory Affairs



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Yesterday, we issued our 2021 third quarter financial results by press release, a copy of which is available on our website at www.gwresources.com. Speaking today is Ron Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Liebman, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Krygier, Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Fleming will summarize the key operational events of the quarter, Mr. Liebman will review the financial results for the quarter and Mr. Krygi