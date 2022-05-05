Q1 2022 Global Water Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Yesterday, we issued our first quarter 2022 financial results by press release, a copy of which is available on our website at www.gwresources.com.



Speaking today is Ron Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Liebman, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Krygier, Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Fleming will summarize the key operational events of the quarter, Mr. Liebman will review the financial results for the first quarter, and Mr. Krygier will re