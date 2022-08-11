Q2 2022 Global Water Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded on August 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Now I would like to turn the conference over to Joanne Ellsworth, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs.



Joanne Ellsworth - Global Water Resources, Inc. - EVP of Corporate Affairs



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Yesterday, we issued our 2022 second quarter financial results by press release, a copy of which is available on our website at www.gwresources.com.



Speaking today is Ron Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Liebman, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Krygier, Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Fleming will summarize the key operational events of the quarter. Mr. Liebman will review the financial results for the second quar