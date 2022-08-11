Aug 11, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Global Water Resources, Inc. 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded on August 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Now I would like to turn the conference over to Joanne Ellsworth, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.
Joanne Ellsworth - Global Water Resources, Inc. - EVP of Corporate Affairs
Thank you. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Yesterday, we issued our 2022 second quarter financial results by press release, a copy of which is available on our website at www.gwresources.com.
Speaking today is Ron Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Liebman, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Krygier, Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Fleming will summarize the key operational events of the quarter. Mr. Liebman will review the financial results for the second quar
Q2 2022 Global Water Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...