Q3 2022 Global Water Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

GWRS.OQ - Global Water Resources Inc

Q3 2022 Global Water Resources Inc Earnings Call

Nov 10, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT



Conference Call Participants

* >>Joanne Ellsworth - Senior Key Executive

* >>Ron Fleming - CEO

* >>Michael Liebman - CFO

* >>Christopher Krygier - Senior Key Executive

* >>Gerard Sweeney - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division



Presentation

Operator [1]

Welcome to the Global Water Resources, Inc. 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Joanne Ellsworth, Executive Vice