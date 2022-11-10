Q3 2022 Global Water Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
GWRS.OQ - Global Water Resources Inc
Q3 2022 Global Water Resources Inc Earnings Call
Nov 10, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* >>Joanne Ellsworth - Senior Key Executive
* >>Ron Fleming - CEO
* >>Michael Liebman - CFO
* >>Christopher Krygier - Senior Key Executive
* >>Gerard Sweeney - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division
=====================
Presentation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operator [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Greetings, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Global Water Resources, Inc. 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded on November 10, 2022, at 1: 00 p.m. Eastern Time.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Joanne Ellsworth, Executive Vice