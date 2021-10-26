Q3 2021 Hanmi Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Lasse Glassen - ADDO Investor Relations - MD



Thank you, operator, and thank you for joining us today. With me to discuss Hanmi Financial's third quarter 2021 earnings are Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer; Anthony Kim, Chief Banking Officer; and Ron Santarosa, Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Lee will begin with an overview of the quarter. Mr. Kim will discuss loan and deposit activities, and Mr. Santarosa will then provide more details on our operating performance. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will open the session for questions.



In today's call, we may include comments and forward-looking statements based on current plans, expectations, events and financial industry trends that may affect the company's future operating results and