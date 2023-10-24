Q3 2023 Hanmi Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Larry Clark - Financial Profiles, Inc. - MD



Thank you, Camilla, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss Hanmi's Third Quarter 2023 financial results. This afternoon, Hanmi issued its earnings release and quarterly supplemental slide presentation to accompany today's call. Both documents are available in the IR section of the company's website.



I'm here today with Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi Financial Corporation; Anthony Kim, Chief Banking Officer; and Ron Santarosa, Chief Financial Officer. Bonnie will begin today's call with an overview. Anthony will discuss loan and deposit activities, and Ron will provide details on our financial performance. Then Bonnie will provide closing comments before we open the