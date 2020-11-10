Q1 2021 Hain Celestial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Hain Celestial First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Anna Kate Heller, from Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Anna Kate Heller -



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on Hain Celestial's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Mark Schiller, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Javier Idrovo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



During the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance, including expectations and assumptions related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events and those d