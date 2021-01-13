Hain Celestial Group Inc at ICR Virtual Conference Transcript

Jan 13, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Jon Robert Andersen - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner



Good morning, everybody. I am Jon Andersen, the consumer products analyst at William Blair that covers Hain. Thank you for joining us. I am happy to be here today in virtual fashion for the 2021 ICR conference. We're excited to have Hain's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Schiller; and Chief Financial Officer, Javier Idrovo.



As you know, Hain is a leading organic and natural products company. The company participates in many important natural categories across the grocery store and has critical brands in this space that span categories such as snacks, yogurt and even personal care products. Products are sold in all major channels of trade in North America, and it has operations outside the U.S. as well, which we'll talk about a bit today.



We're going to use a hosted Q&A format for today's session. I wanted to start by kind of turning things over to Mark and Javier, so that they can remind us of the journey that Hain is on and some of the key elements for the virtuous circle that make up the company's va