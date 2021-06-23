Jun 23, 2021 / 12:35PM GMT

Robert Frederick Dickerson - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Welcome to day 2 of the Jefferies Consumer Conference. I'm Rob Dickerson, the U.S. analyst at Jefferies. I'm honored to have with us today from Hain Celestial, President and CEO, Mark Schiller; and CFO, Javier Idrovo.



With Mark's direction since 2019, Hain has executed impressively on its all-inclusive simplification and optimization turnaround plan, which has led not only to impressive growth and margin performance, but also best-of-breed CPG stock performance since 2019.



And with that, I'll keep it short. I'm going to turn it over to Mark for a couple of opening remarks, and then we can just jump into Q&A. So go ahead, Mark.



Mark L. Schiller - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Rob. I appreciate you having us, and I'll keep my comments brief as well because I know you have a lot of questions.



I just want to thank all of our employees for just an incredible run during the last couple of years in ama