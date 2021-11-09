Q1 2022 Hain Celestial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Anna Kate Heller - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and thanks for joining us on Hain Celestial's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Mark Schiller, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Javier Idrovo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



During the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.