Hain Celestial Group Inc at ICR Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Jan 10, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Michael Scott Lavery - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst



Thanks everyone for joining us. Michael Lavery, the Food Analyst at Piper Sandler. I'm pleased today to have Mark Schiller and Javier Idrovo, CEO and CFO, at Hain with us. Go ahead and jump into some questions, fireside chat [some] style. (technical difficulty) Mark, you've driven a big transformation in Hain's portfolio these last couple of years, can you talk about how your recently closed deal for the ParmCrisps and Thinsters brands fits into that and what you're looking forward to with those?



Mark L. Schiller - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Sure. So -- and thanks for having us. Part of Hain 3.0, we segmented the brands into turbocharge investment for growth, simplify and fuel; and in the turbocharge segment, which is really the place where we expect the most growth going forward, we said, one of our objectives would be to become a bigger fish in those categories, then being snacks in the U.S. and Canada, and plant-based an