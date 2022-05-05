Q3 2022 Hain Celestial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Hain Celestial Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Anna Kate Heller, Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you.



Anna Kate Heller - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and thanks for joining us on Hain Celestial's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Mark Schiller, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Bellairs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



During the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events and those described in these forward-looking s