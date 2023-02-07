Q2 2023 Hain Celestial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Greetings, and welcome to the Hain Celestial Group Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call.



On the call today are Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Bellairs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events and those described in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to Hain Celestial's annual