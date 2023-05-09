Q3 2023 Hain Celestial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Alexis Tessier -



Good morning, and thank you for joining us on Hain Celestial's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Bellairs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



During the course of the call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to Hain Celestial's annual report on Form 10-K,