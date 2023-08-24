Q4 2023 Hain Celestial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to The Hain Celestial Group Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Alexis Tessier, Investor Relations for Hain Celestial Group. Thank you. You may begin.



Alexis V. Tessier - ICR, LLC - SVP of Restaurants



Good morning, and thank you for joining us on Hain Celestial's Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Bellairs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



During the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements within the meanings of federal securities laws. These include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance. These statements are based on our current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.



Please refe