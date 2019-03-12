Mar 12, 2019 / 07:50PM GMT

Gena Wang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Gena Wang. I am the SMid-Cap biotech analyst from Barclays.



It's my pleasure to introduce our next speaker Laurie Stelzer, Chief Financial Officer, from Halozyme.



Laurie D. Stelzer - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you, Gena, and let me grab the clicker. Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. I am delighted to be here today to talk about Halozyme. Halozyme is a unique biotech company. We have a very unique strategy with a 2 pillar structure for growth. I'm going to talk about both those pillars but both pillars, both ENHANZE and PEGPH20 really will drive a great deal of shareholder value.



Before I get started, the forward-looking statements I'll be making today, I direct you to our SEC filings for a full list of risks and uncertainties.



So as I mentioned, we have 2 pillars for growth, 2 engines for growth in the future. On the left-hand side, you'll see our ENHANZE. This is a drug technology platform. In this platf