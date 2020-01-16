Jan 16, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Jessica Macomber Fye - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Great. Good morning, everyone. My name is Jess Fye. I'm one of the biotech analysts at JPMorgan, and we're continuing the 2020 health care conference today with Halozyme.



We're going to host a Q&A session with the management team right after this presentation. It's just down the hall in the Yorkshire Room. So come to that if you want to hear more. But for the presentation, I'm going to turn it over to the company's CEO, Helen Torley.



Helen I. Torley - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Jess, and thank you, everybody, for joining us today. In November 2019, after the negative data on PEGPH20, we rapidly transitioned Halozyme to become an ENHANZE-only company, focusing on our ENHANZE business. We rapidly restructured the company, reducing our expense base. And I'm very pleased to announce that 2020 will be our first year of sustainable profitability, with a projection of earnings per share of $0.60 to $0.75 in 2020. And this is just the begi