Q4 2019 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results conference call. In addition to our press release issued today after the close, you can find a supplementary slide presentation that will be referenced during today's call on the Investor Relations section of our website. Leading the call today will be Dr. Helen Torley, Halozyme's President and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an update on our business and review our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. During th