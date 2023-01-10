Jan 10, 2023 / 11:45PM GMT
Jessica Macomber Fye - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Great. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jess Fye. I'm a biotech analyst at JPMorgan, and we are delighted to be continuing the conference with Halozyme. We're going to stay in this room for Q&A after the presentation. So there's 2 ways to ask a question. (Operator Instructions)
So with that out of the way, let me turn it over to Halozyme's CEO, Dr. Helen Torley.
Helen I. Torley - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Jess. 2022 was a transformative year for Halozyme. We project we'll have grown our total revenues by more than 50% to $655 million and growing our royalty revenues by more than 70% to more than $350 million. And we also strengthened our leadership in drug delivery with the addition of our auto-injector platform. I'm pleased to share with you today how this broadened portfolio is resulting in long-term durable growth in both revenue and EBITDA.
In the course of the presentation, I will be making forward-looking statem
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript
Jan 10, 2023 / 11:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...