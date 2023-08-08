Q2 2023 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Halozyme Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I'll now turn the call over to Tram Bui, Halozyme's Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.



Tram Bui - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 financial and operating results conference call. In addition to the press release issued today after the market close, you could find a supplementary slide presentation that will be referenced during today's call in the Investor Relations section of our website.



Leading the call will be Dr. Helen Torley, Halozyme's President and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an update on our business; and Nicole LaBrosse, our Chief Financial Officer, who will review our financial results for t