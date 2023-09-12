Sep 12, 2023 / 02:50PM GMT

Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



All right. Welcome, everyone. This is the fireside chat with Halozyme. Thanks for joining us. My name is Vikram Purohit, I'm one of the biotech analysts with the research team. Before we start, let me read a brief disclosure statement. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And if you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. With that, Happy to have with me Helen Torley, CEO of Halozyme. Helen, thank you for joining us.



Helen I. Torley - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Appreciate the opportunity.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity AnalystSo we have around 30 minutes, quite a bit in Halozyme's portfolio to unpack. But before we get into any specifics, H