Vice Chairman Earl Nemser has sold 100,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR, Financial) on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Interactive Brokers Group Inc is a brokerage firm that provides direct access trade execution and clearing services to institutional and professional traders for a wide variety of electronically traded products including stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds, CFDs and funds worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold 100,000 shares in total and has not made any purchase of the company's shares.

The insider transaction history for Interactive Brokers Group Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 0 insider buys and 49 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc were trading at $96.14, resulting in a market cap of $9.952 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.43, which is lower than the industry median of 19.09 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $96.14 and a GuruFocus Value of $123.57, Interactive Brokers Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

