Harpoon Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 22, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the annual meeting for Harpoon Therapeutics. Our host for today's call is Scott Myers, Chairman of the Board. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to your host. Mr. Myers, you may begin.



Scott Myers - Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Thank you, and good morning to everyone. I'm Scott Myers, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., and I'd like to welcome you all to Harpoon's 2022 annual meeting of the stockholders.



As you know, we are again hosting this year's annual meeting through a virtual online platform. We believe this affords us the opportunity for continued engagement with our stockholders regardless of location, while taking health and safety precautions in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, I want to thank you all for taking the time to join us and hope you are all safe and well.



Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you all of our Board members of Harpoon Therapeutics. In addition to m