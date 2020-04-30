Q1 2020 Horizon Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Horizon Bancorp Conference call to discuss financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020.



Before turning the call over to management, I would like to remind everyone that today's call may contain forward-looking statements related to Horizon that may generally be identified as describing the company's future plans, objectives or goals. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For further information about the factors that could affect Horizon's future results, please see the company's most recent annual and quarterly reports filed on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made by Horizon speak only as of the date on which they were made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and management cannot predict these events or how th