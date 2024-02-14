On February 6, 2024, Chief Operating Officer Prakash Arunkundrum sold 7,194 shares of Logitech International SA (LOGI, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $85 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $611,490.

Logitech International SA is a global provider of personal computer and mobile accessories. The company designs and markets products like mice, keyboards, tablet accessories, webcams, Bluetooth speakers, and more. Logitech has established a broad presence in the market with its focus on innovation and quality.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 7,194 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history at Logitech International SA indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 3 insider sells recorded and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Logitech International SA's shares were trading at $85, giving the company a market capitalization of $13.243 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 27.77, above both the industry median of 21.48 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.21, suggesting that Logitech International SA was modestly overvalued when compared to the GF Value of $70.43. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

