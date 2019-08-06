Q2 2019 Hci Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2019 / 08:45PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the HCI Group Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. My name is Tim, and I'll be your conference operator this afternoon. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay through September 6, 2019, starting later this evening. The call is also being broadcast live via webcast and available via webcast replay until September 6, 2019, on the Investor Information section of the HCI Group's website at www.hcigroup.com. I would now like to turn the call over to Kevin Mitchell, HCI's Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, please proceed.



Kevin A. Mitchell - HCI Group, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to HCI Group's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. With me today are Paresh Patel, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Harmsworth, our Chief



Financial Officer.



Following Paresh's opening remarks, Mar