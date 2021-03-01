Mar 01, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to HCI Group's conference call to discuss Centerbridge's investment in TypTap. My name is Kate, and I will be your conference operator this morning. (Operator Instructions).



Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay through April 1, 2021, starting later this afternoon. The call is also being broadcast live via webcast and available via webcast on the Investor Information section of HCI Group's website at www.hcigroup.com.



I would now like to turn the call over to Rachel Swansiger, Investor Relations for HCI. Rachel, please proceed.



Rachel Swansiger - HCI Group, Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to HCI Group's conference call to discuss Centerbridge's investment in TypTap Insurance Group. With me on today's call is Paresh Patel, HCI and TypTap Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; HCI Chief Financial Officer, Mark Harmsworth; and TypTap Ins