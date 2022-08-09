Aug 09, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the PCTEL (sic) [HCI Group] Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Kevin McGowan, the company's CFO. Kevin, the floor is yours. (sic) [Matt Glover from Gateway Investor Relations. Matt, the floor is yours.]
Matt Glover - Gateway Group, Inc. - Senior MD
Thank you, Jenny. This is Matt Glover from Gateway Investor Relations. Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to HCI Group's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. On today's call is Karin Coleman, HCI's Chief Operating Officer; Mark Harmsworth, HCI's Chief Financial Officer; and Paresh Patel, HCI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Following Karin's opening remarks, Mark will review our financial performance for the second quarter of 2022 and then Paresh will provide an operational outlook. To access today's webcast, please visit the Investor Information section of our corporate website at hcigroup.com.
Before we begin, I would like to t
Q2 2022 Hci Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...