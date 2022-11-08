Q3 2022 Hci Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 09:45PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to HCI Group's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Paul, and I will be your conference operator. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded and will be available and will be available for replay through December 8, 2022 starting later today. The call is also being broadcast live via webcast and available via webcast replay until November 8, 2023 on the Investor Information section of HCI Group's website at www.hcigroup com. I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Glover, Gateway Investor Relations. Matt, please proceed.



Matt Glover - Gateway Group, Inc. - Senior MD



Thank you, Paul, and good afternoon. Welcome to HCI Group's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. On today's call is Karin Coleman, HCI's Chief Operating Officer; Mark Harmsworth, HCI's Chief Financial Officer; and Paresh Patel, HCI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Following Karin's operational update, Mark will review our financial performance for the third quarter of 20