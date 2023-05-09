Q1 2023 Hci Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 08:45PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to HCI Group's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is John, and I will be your conference operator. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind everyone that this conference is being recorded and will be available for replay through June 8, 2023, starting later today.



The call is also being broadcast live via webcast and available via webcast replay until May 9, 2024, on the Investor Information section of HCI Group's website at www.hcigroup.com. I will now turn the call over to Matt Glover, Gateway Investor Relations. Matt, please proceed.



Matt Glover - Gateway Group, Inc. - Senior MD



Thank you, John, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to HCI Group's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. On today's call is Karin Coleman, HCI's Chief Operating Officer; Mark Harmsworth, HCI's Chief Financial Officer; and Paresh Patel, HCI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Following Karin's operational update, Mark will review our financia