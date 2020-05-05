Q1 2020 Hackett Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
Welcome to The Hackett Group first quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised, the conference is being recorded. Hosting tonight's call are Mr. Ted Fernandez, Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Bob Ramirez, Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Ramirez, you may begin.
Robert A. Ramirez - The Hackett Group, Inc. - CFO & Executive VP of Finance
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss The Hackett Group's first quarter results. Speaking on the call today and here to answer your questions are Ted Fernandez, Chairman and CEO of The Hackett Group; and myself, Rob Ramirez, CFO. A press announcement was released over the wires at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. For a copy of the release, please visit our website at www.thehackettgroup.com. We will also place any additional financial or statistical data discussed on this call that is not contained in the release on the Investor Relations page of our website.
Before we begin, I would like to remind
