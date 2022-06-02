Q1 2023 HashiCorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to HashiCorp.'s Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Alex Kurtz, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Alexander Kurtz - HashiCorp, Inc. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to HashiCorp's Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call. This afternoon, we will be discussing our financial results for the first quarter announced in our press release issued after the market closed today. With me are HashiCorp's CEO, David McJannet; CFO, Navam Welihinda; and CTO and Co-Founder, Armon Dadgar.



At the close of the market today, in conjunction with our earnings press release, we have published an earnings deck that contains additional financial information pertaining to our quarter. We plan to do this each quarter before earnings call and encourage you to review the deck in advance of our calls. You can access the