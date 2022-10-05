HashiCorp Inc To Host Analyst Day Transcript

Oct 05, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Please welcome Alex Kurtz.



Alexander Kurtz - HashiCorp, Inc. - Head of IR



All right. Here we go. Good to see everybody. So welcome to HashiConf and our first Investor Day as a public company. Thanks for coming to L.A. and for those joining us online. Alex Kurtz here, I help run the IR program for HashiCorp. Really excited to see people in person again. And of course, people joining online, thanks for spending about the next 4 hours with us.



