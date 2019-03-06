Mar 06, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Hudson Technologies Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.
I'll now turn the conference over to your host, Jennifer Belodeau of IMS Investor Relations. Ms. Belodeau, you may begin.
Jennifer Belodeau - Institutional Marketing Services, Inc. - VP
Thank you. Good evening, and welcome to our conference call to discuss Hudson Technologies financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018.
On the call today, we have Kevin Zugibe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Coleman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Hudson.
I'll now take a moment to read the safe harbor statement.
During the course of this conference call, we will make certain forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations, opinions or predictions about the future are forward-looking statements. Although they reflect our current expectations and are based on our best view of the industry and of our businesses as we see them to
Q4 2018 Hudson Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 06, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...